Himax Technologies (HIMX) Trading Down 7.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) shares dropped 7.7% on Friday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $7.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Himax Technologies traded as low as $4.74 and last traded at $4.45. Approximately 3,373,167 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,078,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Lake Street Capital set a $8.00 target price on shares of Himax Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $676,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $403,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,188,000. 22.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $932.80 million, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 32.52 and a beta of -0.27.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $188.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

