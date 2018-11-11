HITACHI Constr/ADR (HTCMY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HITACHI Constr/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, service and rental of construction and industrial machinery. It operates through the Construction and Mining product segments. The companys product include mini, medium and large excavators; wheel loaders; demolition equipment; metal recycling equipment; forest machines; rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment; cranes & foundation machines and double front work machine. It also offers global e-service and mine management systems. Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded HITACHI Constr/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd.

Shares of HTCMY stock opened at $55.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. HITACHI Constr/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $51.95 and a fifty-two week high of $89.10.

HITACHI Constr/ADR Company Profile

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, services, and rents construction machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. The company offers mini and medium excavators, large excavators/loading shovels, wheel loaders, demolition equipment, metal recycling equipment, forest machines, rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment, cranes and foundation machines, double-front work machines, and mine management systems, as well as various used equipment and attachments.

