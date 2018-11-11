HL Financial Services LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in ISHARES Tr/CORE U S REIT ETF (USRT)

HL Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE U S REIT ETF (BMV:USRT) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the quarter. HL Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ISHARES Tr/CORE U S REIT ETF were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Managed Account Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE U S REIT ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 59,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE U S REIT ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE U S REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE U S REIT ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 55,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE U S REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000.

Shares of BMV USRT opened at $48.41 on Friday. ISHARES Tr/CORE U S REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $833.00 and a 52-week high of $972.18.

