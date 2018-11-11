Home Capital Group (HCG) Downgraded by TD Securities to Hold

TD Securities cut shares of Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has C$19.00 target price on the stock.

HCG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Home Capital Group in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Home Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$18.43.

TSE:HCG opened at C$17.48 on Thursday. Home Capital Group has a 1-year low of C$12.48 and a 1-year high of C$18.63.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$101.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$100.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Home Capital Group will post 1.78536401233622 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan Roy Hibben purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,756.00. Also, Director Yousry Bissada purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$145,800.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 27,200 shares of company stock worth $396,456.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides deposit, mortgage lending, retail credit, and credit card issuing services in Canada. It offers various deposit products, such as savings accounts; and single-family residential and insured residential lending, as well as residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending services.

