Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Holdings Lifted by Bp Plc

Bp Plc raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $15,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,007,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,559,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $259,445,000 after acquiring an additional 674,377 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,840,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,167,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $142,653,000 after acquiring an additional 386,300 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HON opened at $150.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.30 and a 1-year high of $167.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The conglomerate reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 6.13%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 41.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, $1 restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 target price (down previously from $184.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.90.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

