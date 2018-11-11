Hope Bancorp Inc (HOPE) Stake Lessened by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,227 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HOPE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,423,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,490,000 after buying an additional 1,527,125 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,071,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,586,000 after buying an additional 1,237,072 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,213,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,275,000 after buying an additional 593,266 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,450,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,697,000 after buying an additional 256,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 515,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after buying an additional 185,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David P. Malone acquired 3,450 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $50,301.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Lee Song sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $88,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $15.01 on Friday. Hope Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $13.45 and a one year high of $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $136.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 26th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 25th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HOPE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine lowered Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 16th. TheStreet lowered Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $16.00 target price on Hope Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

