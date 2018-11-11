Horizen (ZEN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $73.54 Million

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 11th. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for about $14.33 or 0.00224703 BTC on exchanges including COSS, Graviex, Binance and BiteBTC. Horizen has a market cap of $73.54 million and $1.63 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Horizen has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.62 or 0.02047598 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00470208 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00031237 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00043730 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00010358 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005127 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 5,130,625 coins. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global. Horizen’s official message board is forum.zensystem.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Cryptopia, COSS, Graviex, OKEx, BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi, Upbit, Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

