Horizon Global (HZN) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Horizon Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Horizon Global presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.71.

Shares of NYSE:HZN remained flat at $$2.56 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,907,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Horizon Global has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $14.80.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.20). Horizon Global had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $227.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Horizon Global’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Horizon Global will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Horizon Global by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 16,836 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 82,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 32,487 shares in the last quarter. Weber Alan W increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 229,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 72,500 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,363,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after purchasing an additional 87,207 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products to the automotive aftermarket, retail, and original equipment channels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa.

