Horizon Global (HZN) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Horizon Global Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of towing, trailering, cargo management and accessory products for original equipment, aftermarket and retail customers. Horizon Global Corporation is based in Bloomfield Hills, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley downgraded Horizon Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $3.00 in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Horizon Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Horizon Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.71.

HZN remained flat at $$2.56 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,907,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Horizon Global has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $14.80.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.28 million. Horizon Global had a negative net margin of 20.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Horizon Global will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Horizon Global by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,572,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after purchasing an additional 170,194 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Horizon Global by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,363,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after purchasing an additional 87,207 shares in the last quarter. Sagard Capital Partners Management Corp acquired a new stake in Horizon Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,230,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its holdings in Horizon Global by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 941,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 194,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Horizon Global by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 535,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 371,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products to the automotive aftermarket, retail, and original equipment channels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa.

