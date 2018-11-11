Horizon Technology Finance Corp (HRZN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. National Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 21st. Finally, Compass Point lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st.

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $11.97. The firm has a market cap of $135.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 43.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.14%. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is 112.15%.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

