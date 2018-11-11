Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) Shares Bought by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Howard Hughes by 339.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the second quarter worth about $232,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HHC shares. TheStreet downgraded Howard Hughes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Howard Hughes from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “$141.27” rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.33.

HHC stock opened at $110.80 on Friday. Howard Hughes Corp has a twelve month low of $104.83 and a twelve month high of $142.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $257.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Howard Hughes Corp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 5,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.18, for a total transaction of $745,196.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,098 shares of company stock worth $11,479,411. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) Shares Bought by Unigestion Holding SA” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/howard-hughes-corp-hhc-shares-bought-by-unigestion-holding-sa.html.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Master Planned Communities, Operating Assets, and Strategic Developments. The Master Planned Communities segment develops and sells residential and commercial land.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.