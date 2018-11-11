Huazhu Group Ltd (HTHT) Position Raised by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTHT stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 1.75. Huazhu Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $24.90 and a 12-month high of $49.60.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $381.03 million during the quarter. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 23.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Ltd will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HTHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Huazhu Group from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.54.

Huazhu Group Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

