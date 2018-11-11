Huber Financial Advisors LLC Has $563,000 Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

Huber Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Huber Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,912,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,794 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,837,000. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,822,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 871,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,803,000 after purchasing an additional 352,757 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,584,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,489,000 after purchasing an additional 349,717 shares during the period. 76.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITW. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Citigroup set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $166.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.18.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $132.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $119.38 and a one year high of $179.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 63.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.70%.

Illinois Tool Works declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

