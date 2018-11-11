Hudson’s Bay Co (HBC) Receives C$11.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Hudson’s Bay Co (TSE:HBC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.44.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HBC shares. CIBC raised their price objective on Hudson’s Bay from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Hudson’s Bay in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Hudson’s Bay from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Hudson’s Bay from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th.

Shares of HBC traded down C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,027. Hudson’s Bay has a 1-year low of C$8.02 and a 1-year high of C$12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.16.

Hudson’s Bay (TSE:HBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 12th. The company reported C($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.74) by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$2.16 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Hudson’s Bay will post -1.10000004599303 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider L&T B. (Cayman) Inc. sold 4,800 shares of Hudson’s Bay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.67, for a total value of C$51,216.00. Also, insider L&T B. (Cayman) Inc. sold 20,098 shares of Hudson’s Bay stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.57, for a total value of C$192,337.86. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,598 shares of company stock worth $1,089,434.

About Hudson’s Bay

Hudson's Bay Company owns and operates department stores in Canada, the United States, and Europe. Its stores offers fashion apparels, accessories, cosmetics, and home products. The company operates its stores under the Hudson's Bay, Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH, Find @ Lord & Taylor, Gilt, Home Outfitters, Galeria Kaufhof, Galeria INNO, and Sportarena banners.

