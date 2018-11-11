Iamgold (IAG) PT Lowered to $5.50

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IAG. ValuEngine cut Iamgold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered Iamgold from a b rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Sunday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iamgold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $6.00 target price on Iamgold and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.68.

Get Iamgold alerts:

NYSE:IAG traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.13. 6,639,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,264,907. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Iamgold has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $6.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of -0.19.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Iamgold had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iamgold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Iamgold by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 454,765 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Iamgold in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Iamgold by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 835,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Iamgold by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 419,806 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 25,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Iamgold by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 387,765 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 25,604 shares during the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. It also explores for copper and silver. The company owns interests in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; the Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood gold mine in southwestern Québec, Canada; and the Sadiola Gold Mine located in southwest Mali, West Africa.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Iamgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iamgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.