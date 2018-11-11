iCAD (ICAD) vs. Its Peers Financial Survey

iCAD (NASDAQ: ICAD) is one of 116 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare iCAD to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.2% of iCAD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of iCAD shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

iCAD has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iCAD’s rivals have a beta of 1.00, suggesting that their average share price is 0% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares iCAD and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iCAD -56.53% -62.50% -27.01% iCAD Competitors -36.91% -66.84% -18.12%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares iCAD and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio iCAD $28.10 million -$14.25 million -4.48 iCAD Competitors $1.51 billion $108.83 million -188.74

iCAD’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than iCAD. iCAD is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for iCAD and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iCAD 0 0 0 0 N/A iCAD Competitors 658 2428 4583 222 2.55

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 378.26%. Given iCAD’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe iCAD has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

iCAD rivals beat iCAD on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc. provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy. It also offers digital mammography computer-aided detection (CAD) products, such as advanced image analysis and workflow solutions in breast imaging, which include PowerLook Mammo Detection, which detects and identifies suspicious masses and micro-calcifications; and PowerLook Advanced Mammography Platform, a computer server residing on a customer's network that receives patient studies from the imaging modality, performs CAD and density assessment analysis, and sends the CAD results to picture archiving and communication system and/or review workstations. In addition, the company's digital mammography CAD products comprise magnetic resonance imaging products to detect breast and prostate cancer; breast tomosynthesis systems; and advanced image analysis and workflow solutions in computed tomography (CT) colonography, including VeraLook that supports the detection of colonic polyps in conjunction with CT colonography. It serves hospitals, ambulatory care centers and free standing radiation oncology facilities, and other office-based uses through sales organizations, as well as through various original equipment manufacturer partners, distributors, and resellers. iCAD, Inc. has a strategic partnership agreement with Invivo Corp. The company was formerly known as Howtek, Inc. and changed its name to iCAD, Inc. in June 2002. iCAD, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire.

