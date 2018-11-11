ICF International Inc (ICFI) Position Lifted by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.60% of ICF International worth $8,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ICF International in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 157,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 165.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 6,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

ICFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Cowen raised shares of ICF International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Barrington Research set a $86.00 price objective on shares of ICF International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of ICF International to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

In other ICF International news, COO John Wasson sold 2,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $201,496.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,067,572.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI opened at $71.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.72. ICF International Inc has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $82.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.65.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The company had revenue of $333.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.19 million. ICF International had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that ICF International Inc will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

About ICF International

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, and stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

