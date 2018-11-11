iCoin Price Tops $0.0038 on Top Exchanges (ICN)

iCoin (CURRENCY:ICN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. In the last week, iCoin has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One iCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. iCoin has a total market capitalization of $112,756.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of iCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get iCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007843 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015560 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00147313 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00245267 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $698.59 or 0.10918203 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010805 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About iCoin

iCoin’s genesis date was August 25th, 2016. iCoin’s total supply is 29,948,000 coins. iCoin’s official Twitter account is @iconominet. The official website for iCoin is www.icoin.world.

iCoin Coin Trading

iCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for iCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.