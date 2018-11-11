Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Reduces Position in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. decreased its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 40.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its position in Mondelez International by 13.3% during the third quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 28,982,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396,714 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Mondelez International by 10.5% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,910,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,700 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 52.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,345,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246,517 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Mondelez International by 33.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,128,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 6.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,598,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,536,000 after purchasing an additional 277,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 7,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $322,844.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,966.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel P. Myers sold 27,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MDLZ. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. UBS Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.17.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $44.30 on Friday. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $46.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

