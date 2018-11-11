Identiv (INVE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.87

Shares of Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.87 and last traded at $6.37, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INVE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Identiv in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Identiv in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Identiv in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Identiv had a negative return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $20.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Identiv Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Identiv by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 592,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 147,346 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Identiv by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 283,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

