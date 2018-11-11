IFG Advisory LLC Invests $202,000 in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)

IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DAL. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Macquarie set a $69.00 price target on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Bank of America set a $67.00 price target on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.99.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,943 shares in the company, valued at $14,681,865. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Easter III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $175,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,353 shares of company stock worth $2,350,708. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

DAL stock opened at $56.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.33 and a 1-year high of $60.79.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.40%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

