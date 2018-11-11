IFG Advisory LLC Invests $243,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NVDA)

IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 866 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Main Street Research LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.9% during the third quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 74,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.5% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 18.0% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,956 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 13.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,344 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $19,487,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 28.1% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,498 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $205.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.01. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $176.01 and a 52-week high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 54.18% and a net margin of 36.21%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $273.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.53.

In related news, insider Michael Byron sold 11,257 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.94, for a total value of $2,971,172.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,488,411.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 90,831 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.35, for a total value of $26,281,949.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,240,689.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,707 shares of company stock worth $32,347,973. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

