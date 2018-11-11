IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (AAXJ)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,195 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAXJ. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $440,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $493,000. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 13,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period.

Shares of AAXJ stock opened at $63.91 on Friday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $60.48 and a 52-week high of $83.52.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

