IFP Advisors Inc Trims Holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NEA)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) by 47.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,425 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEA. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000.

Shares of NEA stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $13.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

