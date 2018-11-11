II-VI (IIVI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

IIVI has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley raised II-VI from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 target price on II-VI and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised II-VI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut II-VI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on II-VI in a report on Monday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.69.

NASDAQ:IIVI traded down $8.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.01. 6,126,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,482. II-VI has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $53.08. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $314.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.92 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other II-VI news, Director Marc Y. E. Pelaez sold 4,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $203,619.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $45,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,504 shares of company stock worth $2,083,715. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,651,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $375,905,000 after purchasing an additional 739,662 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 122.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 499,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,696,000 after acquiring an additional 274,370 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of II-VI during the third quarter worth approximately $12,660,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of II-VI during the second quarter worth approximately $9,705,000. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 30.3% during the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 860,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,457,000 after acquiring an additional 200,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

