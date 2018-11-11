Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Holdings Lifted by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,454 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises about 2.3% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Illinois Tool Works worth $26,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 25.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,912,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,518,000 after buying an additional 1,401,794 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $109,837,000. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $55,822,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 68.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 871,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,803,000 after purchasing an additional 352,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 28.3% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,584,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,489,000 after purchasing an additional 349,717 shares in the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $130.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.18.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $132.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.38 and a fifty-two week high of $179.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 63.11%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.70%.

Illinois Tool Works announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, August 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

