Imperial Brands PLC (IMB) Receives GBX 3,161.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,177.08 ($41.51).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,920 ($38.15) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.43) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th.

In other Imperial Brands news, insider Oliver Tant bought 5,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,586 ($33.79) per share, with a total value of £139,281.96 ($181,996.55). Also, insider Simon Langelier bought 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,644 ($34.55) per share, for a total transaction of £5,949 ($7,773.42).

IMB stock traded up GBX 56 ($0.73) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,750 ($35.93). 3,996,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,680,000. Imperial Brands has a 1-year low of GBX 2,447 ($31.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,956.50 ($51.70).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 65.46 ($0.86) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, papers, and cigars; smokeless tobacco, including snus; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Fine, News, Winston, Bastos, Lambert & Butler, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Gitanes, Kool, Golden Virginia, Drum, Route 66, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, and Rizla in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

