Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IMO. TheStreet cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. CIBC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday.

NYSEAMERICAN IMO traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $31.05. 249,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,618. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of $25.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.56.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 260.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

