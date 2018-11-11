Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) Receives C$46.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Imperial Oil Ltd (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$47.14.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IMO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “c$43.73” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC restated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Friday, October 5th.

In other news, insider Jonathan Wetmore sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.55, for a total transaction of C$26,125.70.

TSE:IMO traded down C$0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$40.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,766. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$33.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.73%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

