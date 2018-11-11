Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 11,650 Shares of Intel Co. (INTC)

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,633 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 11,650 shares during the period. Intel comprises 2.9% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 192.0% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,712,431 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $245,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 232.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,750,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $91,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,040 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intel by 71.2% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,385,865 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $332,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655,452 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $121,797,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 5,457.4% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,427,651 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,962 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, July 16th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.27.

INTC stock opened at $48.11 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.04 and a 52 week high of $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $229.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 29.64%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.11 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.68%.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $295,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,271 shares in the company, valued at $649,758.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $102,050.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,593.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,747 shares of company stock valued at $398,552 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

