Influence Chain (INC) Market Capitalization Achieves $0.00

Influence Chain (CURRENCY:INC) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. Influence Chain has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $222,294.00 worth of Influence Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Influence Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0259 or 0.00000407 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, LBank and CoinTiger. In the last week, Influence Chain has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Particl (PART) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00032307 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000124 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000278 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Influence Chain Token Profile

Influence Chain (CRYPTO:INC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2016. Influence Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Influence Chain’s official Twitter account is @InfluencerChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Influence Chain is www.influencechain.org.

Buying and Selling Influence Chain

Influence Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Bit-Z and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Influence Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Influence Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Influence Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

