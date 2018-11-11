ING Groep NV Boosts Holdings in Celgene Co. (CELG)

ING Groep NV raised its position in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 203,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,292 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Celgene were worth $18,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celgene by 16.2% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,924,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,105,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,607 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celgene by 14.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,160,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $648,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,528 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celgene by 60.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,129,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,600 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celgene by 3.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,874,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,690,000 after acquiring an additional 124,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celgene by 11.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,648,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,342,000 after acquiring an additional 268,597 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CELG shares. BidaskClub lowered Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Mizuho set a $117.00 price objective on Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Celgene in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.91.

NASDAQ CELG opened at $74.02 on Friday. Celgene Co. has a twelve month low of $70.09 and a twelve month high of $110.81. The stock has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 108.76% and a net margin of 19.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

