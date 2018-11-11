ING Groep NV Purchases 91,052 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 63.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 234,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,052 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $35,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,098,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,054,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 108,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,359,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 19,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on ADP shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.69.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $147.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $107.61 and a 12 month high of $153.51. The company has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 50.96%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.45%.

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 1,140 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.78, for a total value of $166,189.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,071.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael C. Eberhard sold 9,100 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,468 shares in the company, valued at $7,270,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,539 shares of company stock worth $17,336,818. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “ING Groep NV Purchases 91,052 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (ADP)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/ing-groep-nv-purchases-91052-shares-of-automatic-data-processing-adp.html.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.