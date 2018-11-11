Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,371,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,192 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $140,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,123,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,626,236,000 after purchasing an additional 153,801 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 10.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,609,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $778,473,000 after purchasing an additional 740,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,636,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,281,000 after purchasing an additional 162,210 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 26.6% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,569,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,299,000 after purchasing an additional 750,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 20.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,824,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,473,000 after purchasing an additional 485,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Monday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll-Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.85.

In other news, SVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $1,082,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,010,192. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE IR opened at $102.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1-year low of $79.63 and a 1-year high of $105.76.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Ingersoll-Rand’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Ingersoll-Rand announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus, rail, and multi-pipe HVAC, control, container and cryogenic, diesel-powered, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

