Ink Protocol Trading 10.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. Over the last week, Ink Protocol has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. One Ink Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0181 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, CoinBene and Bancor Network. Ink Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.51 million and $90,811.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ink Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007900 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015606 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00148681 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00249854 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $695.96 or 0.10920470 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00011089 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol’s genesis date was November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 193,949,269 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound.

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, COSS, Bibox and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.