Innospec (IOSP) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IOSP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Innospec from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Innospec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innospec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.50.

Get Innospec alerts:

Shares of IOSP opened at $73.94 on Wednesday. Innospec has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $83.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. Innospec had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $363.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Innospec will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.81%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Innospec in the second quarter valued at $116,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Innospec in the third quarter valued at $147,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Innospec by 69.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,771 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in Innospec in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals for use as fuel additives, ingredients for personal care, home care, agrochemical, mining and other applications, and oilfield chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.