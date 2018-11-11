Innovaderma (IDP) Receives “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Innovaderma (LON:IDP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Shares of IDP stock opened at GBX 97.50 ($1.27) on Wednesday. Innovaderma has a 52 week low of GBX 117 ($1.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 410.50 ($5.36).

In related news, insider Haris Chaudhry sold 250,000 shares of Innovaderma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.95), for a total transaction of £372,500 ($486,737.23).

Innovaderma Company Profile

InnovaDerma PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, manufacture, and marketing of clinically proven products in life sciences, beauty, and personal care products in Europe, the United States, Australasia, Asia, and Africa. It offers a range of men's skincare products, including hand and body washes, hand creams, face washes, and face moisturizers under the Charles + Lee name; and tailored solutions under the Leimo name for hair loss comprising shampoos, conditioners, and laser technology treatments developed to combat male and female hair loss, alopecia, thinning hair.

