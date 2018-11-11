Inseego (INSG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday. The brokerage presently has a $4.25 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.94% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Inseego Corp. is a provider of software-as-a-service and solutions for the Internet of Things. The company sells telematics solutions under the Ctrack brand, including fleet management, asset tracking and monitoring, stolen vehicle recovery and usage-based insurance platforms. It also sells business connectivity solutions and device management services through Novatel Wireless, Inc. and Feeney Wireless. Inseego Corp., formerly known as Novatel Wireless Inc., is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on INSG. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (up from $4.50) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, September 17th. BidaskClub raised Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Lake Street Capital set a $5.00 target price on Inseego and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities increased their target price on Inseego from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Inseego in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inseego currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Inseego stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. Inseego has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $4.49.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inseego during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inseego during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $480,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Inseego by 1,187.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 818,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 754,733 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Inseego during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inseego during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $380,000. 6.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS), Internet of Things (IoT), and mobile solutions worldwide. The company sells SaaS, software, and service solutions across multiple IoT vertical markets, including fleet management and vehicle telematics, aviation, usage-based insurance, stolen vehicle recovery, asset tracking and monitoring, business connectivity, and subscription management.

