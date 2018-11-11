Insider Buying: Downer EDI Limited (DOW) Insider Buys 3,022 Shares of Stock

Downer EDI Limited (ASX:DOW) insider Philip Garling purchased 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$6.75 ($4.79) per share, with a total value of A$20,398.50 ($14,467.02).

Shares of ASX DOW traded down A$0.07 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, reaching A$7.02 ($4.98). The stock had a trading volume of 1,903,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.87. Downer EDI Limited has a 52-week low of A$5.17 ($3.67) and a 52-week high of A$7.62 ($5.40).

About Downer EDI

Downer EDI Limited operates as a services provider in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia-Pacific, South America, and Southern Africa. Its Transport segment engages in road, rail infrastructure, bridge, airport, and port businesses; and provides earthworks, civil construction, asset management, maintenance, surfacing and stabilization, open space and facilities management, and rail track signaling and electrification works services, as well as supplying bituminous products and logistics services.

