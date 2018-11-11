Insider Buying: Vectrus Inc (VEC) Director Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) Director Eric M. Pillmore bought 500 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $12,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,771.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

VEC stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.36. The stock had a trading volume of 69,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,979. Vectrus Inc has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.60.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Vectrus had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $308.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vectrus Inc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vectrus in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 221.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. It offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

