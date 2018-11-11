Insider Selling: First Foundation Inc (FFWM) CEO Sells $327,800.00 in Stock

First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $327,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of FFWM opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $732.99 million, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.47. First Foundation Inc has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $20.43.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $54.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.89 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 13.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Foundation Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FFWM. BidaskClub downgraded First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on First Foundation from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Sandler O’Neill downgraded First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 price target on First Foundation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.90.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

