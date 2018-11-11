Insider Selling: SendGrid Inc (SEND) SVP Sells 15,391 Shares of Stock

SendGrid Inc (NYSE:SEND) SVP Craig Kaes sold 15,391 shares of SendGrid stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $532,220.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Craig Kaes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 8th, Craig Kaes sold 15,391 shares of SendGrid stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $499,899.68.

Shares of SendGrid stock opened at $44.37 on Friday. SendGrid Inc has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $47.72. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -233.53. The company has a current ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 10.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in SendGrid by 225.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in SendGrid during the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in SendGrid during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SendGrid during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in SendGrid during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SendGrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SendGrid from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. First Analysis assumed coverage on SendGrid in a research note on Monday, September 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SendGrid from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on SendGrid from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

About SendGrid

SendGrid, Inc operates as a digital communication platform in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based platform provides various tools to the businesses, including developers and marketers to reach their customers using an email. The company offers services, such as email application programming interface (API), which allow developers to use its API in their preferred development framework and to use its platform to add email functionality to their applications; marketing campaigns that allow marketers to upload and manage customer contact lists, create and test email templates, and execute and analyze email campaigns to engage customers; and expert services to help businesses optimize their email delivery.

