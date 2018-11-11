Insider Selling: ViaSat, Inc. (VSAT) CEO Sells 29,740 Shares of Stock

ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) CEO Mark D. Dankberg sold 29,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $2,072,878.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,072,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $71.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. ViaSat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.16 and a 52 week high of $80.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.81 and a beta of 0.71.
ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.16. ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $517.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. ViaSat’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ViaSat, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ViaSat in the second quarter worth $133,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ViaSat in the first quarter worth $235,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ViaSat by 109.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP bought a new position in shares of ViaSat in the third quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ViaSat in the second quarter worth $363,000.
Several research analysts have weighed in on VSAT shares. BidaskClub upgraded ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on ViaSat from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded ViaSat from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ViaSat from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.57.
About ViaSat
Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.
