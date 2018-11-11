Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NSIT. BidaskClub raised Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Insight Enterprises from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.54. 305,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,508. Insight Enterprises has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $56.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.09). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 6,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $318,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Ibarguen sold 5,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $267,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,827 shares of company stock worth $859,173. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,875,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 99,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,872,000 after buying an additional 17,999 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,105,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,492,000 after buying an additional 38,404 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and service solutions for small and medium sized firms, enterprises, governments, schools, and health care organizations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains its products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and provides infrastructure management solutions.

