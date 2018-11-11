Insmed (INSM) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) shares traded down 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.95 and last traded at $16.36. 904,367 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 893,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.48.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Insmed from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Insmed from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $25.00 target price on Insmed and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 10.06 and a quick ratio of 10.06.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steinar J. Engelsen purchased 16,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $253,982.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Adsett purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $47,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,946.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 34,785 shares of company stock worth $551,522 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSM. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $470,000.

Insmed Company Profile (NASDAQ:INSM)

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is amikacin liposome inhalation suspension, which is in late-state development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by mycobacterium avium complex.

