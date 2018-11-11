Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) Expected to Post FY2018 Earnings of ($6.01) Per Share

Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) – Research analysts at Leerink Swann boosted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report released on Wednesday, November 7th. Leerink Swann analyst R. Newitter now expects that the company will earn ($6.01) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($6.12). Leerink Swann currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.31) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.86.

INSP stock opened at $46.39 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $57.87.

Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 35,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $314,000.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Article: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.