Instructure (INST) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Instructure (NYSE:INST) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on INST. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Instructure from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Instructure in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. MED lowered shares of Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Instructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.18.

Instructure stock opened at $37.32 on Friday. Instructure has a fifty-two week low of $29.48 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $55.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.93 million. Instructure had a negative net margin of 24.15% and a negative return on equity of 49.49%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Instructure will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Instructure by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,078,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,567,000 after purchasing an additional 29,612 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Instructure by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,135,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,202,000 after purchasing an additional 171,293 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Instructure by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 825,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,104,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Instructure by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 601,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,280,000 after purchasing an additional 71,825 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Instructure by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 551,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,525,000 after purchasing an additional 213,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

About Instructure

Instructure, Inc, a software-as-a-service technology company, provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management worldwide. The company offers its platform through a software-as-a-service business model. It develops Canvas, a learning management system for K12 and higher education; Bridge, a learning and performance management suite for businesses; Arc, a next-generation online video learning platform for academic and corporate learning; and Gauge, an assessment management system for K12 schools.

