Intel Co. (INTC) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,584 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 192.0% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,712,431 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $245,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 232.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,750,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $91,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,040 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Intel by 71.2% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,385,865 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $332,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655,452 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $121,797,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5,457.4% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,427,651 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $102,050.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,593.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $295,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,758.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,747 shares of company stock worth $398,552. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel stock opened at $48.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.04 and a 12-month high of $57.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.11 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 21.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 34.68%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 27th. UBS Group upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.27.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

