Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,847,950 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the October 15th total of 79,055,767 shares. Currently, 17.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,211,657 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $171.52 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $150.13 and a 52 week high of $187.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.3298 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvard Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 44,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,251,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 109,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,349,000 after buying an additional 29,689 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 653.9% during the 3rd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 13,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 11,673 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,409.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

