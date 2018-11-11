Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF comprises 2.3% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter valued at $124,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter valued at $153,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter valued at $166,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter valued at $201,000.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

GSY stock opened at $50.24 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $50.11 and a 1 year high of $50.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0944 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) Shares Bought by Capital Wealth Management LLC” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/invesco-ultra-short-duration-etf-gsy-shares-bought-by-capital-wealth-management-llc.html.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.